Heterocycles - Which lone pairs react?

So far, we haven't learned any reactions that aromatic compounds undergo because there's so crazy, stable they don't like to react with anything. Really, however, you might be asked to react an aromatic, hetero cycle with a strong acid. In that case, this is going to be an acid base reaction and nothing more. Nothing actually happens to the aromatic ring. We're just doing an acid base reaction with lone pairs on the outside of the ring. So let's see how this works. Hetero cycles, as you have seen previously, often have multiple lone pairs that are available to active acids. Okay, the question that we have to ask ourselves and the question you're gonna be asking yourself from the exam is which lone pair do I react with because it can be very confusing these lone pairs. Don't just say me, me, me, You have to think about it. You have tow conclude which long pair is gonna want direct with the acid. Let's take this example here I have a molecule called amid YSL amid is all right, and it has to nitrogen is with lone pairs. It's got this nitrogen with the red lone pair, and this nitrogen with the blue lone pair. Okay, I'm reacting. This with a strong halo. Heidrick Acid. Okay, um h X, This could be hcl. It could be whatever. Okay, so we know that this lone pair is gonna be attracted toe which Adam That one of the lone pairs will be attracted to which Adam on the H X. Well, you've got this incredibly strong die poll, right? So you've got a partial negative and a partial positive. Now, these lone pairs are basic, so they're gonna be tempted to attack the h and do basically a proton grab right there gonna be attracted to the proton. So the question is, will the h attached to the red in or will it attached to the blue end, or will it attached to both? How do we solve this question? Okay.

