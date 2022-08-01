Step 6 to Drawing Newman Projections

So now that we've drawn that Newman projection, that is a valid Newman projection. That could be right. The only thing is that I don't know if it's the energy state that the professor was asking for because the professor could ask for any energy state. He could ask for anti. He could ask for Gosh, he could ask for eclipse, maybe even something in the middle. So I have to make sure that this is the exact one that he wants. Okay, so then determine which decayed roll angle would correspond. I have to go up here and see what he said. Well, he specifically said, Draw the most energetically favorable. What does energetically favorable mean? Well, I'll just tell you right now, if you see something as this favorable, that's a good thing. That means stable. Okay, so we're looking for the most stable confirmation. What is the most stable confirmation that's gonna be anti remember? Anti is the most stable, so let's go down and see if that's what I drew. And what's the bond angle? The diarrhea angle, by the way for anti 1 80 Let's go down and see if that's what I drew. What I have is a large group in the back. On a large group in the front, they appear to be 180 degrees away from each other. So this would be anti so this would be your right answer. And this would be what would get you the points on the exam. Okay. So even if I drew it wrong, let's say I drew the wrong confirmation at the beginning, you could still rotate it into the right confirmation. The important part is that you're following all these steps.

