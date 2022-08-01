Step 5 to Drawing Newman Projections

now we're going to do is we're going to draw a front carbon with three groups in the front and then a back carbon with three groups in the back like I was doing when I told you guys about the way the Newman projection works. So I'm going to say that, for example, the front one is my red carbon and the back one is my blue carbon. Okay, so my red carbon, I would just draw with a little dot okay? And I would draw that. It has three things coming off of it. Okay, You can draw your little triangle thing. Whatever that's called, however you want, you could start with it with a point up. Or you could start with a point down. It doesn't matter as long as the other one is consistent. So basically, what I would say is then Okay, what are the three things that that red carbon is attached to? Well, it seems to be attached to an H on the top and h on the top. And then a ch three at the bottom. That is this ch three right here. Get that, Then I look back at the blue one, the blue one. Imagine that. It's kind of peeking out from behind the red one. So the blue one is gonna be a circle behind. And then I'm gonna draw the three groups that the blue one is on. Okay, that the blue one has. So the blue one has what it seems to have two ages, h and H. And then what else does it have? Well, it has a two carbon chain coming off of it, so that would be what I would. You could just write a ch two ch three. Does that make sense? Okay, another way to write that would have been too, right. E t. Which stands for ethic. Okay, Another way to write ch three would be too right m e, which stands for method. Okay. And there's there's abbreviations for a bunch of these different ones. All right. And your professor might use those more than he actually is. Is the letters

Hide transcripts