Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Now that we understand the differences in energy between the different rotations of a Newman projection, I want to really go in depth on how to draw and interpret a Newman projection. All right, so there is a method to the madness, and it's just a series of steps that I want to teach you. All right, so let's say that you have the following example. This is a very common problem that you could see on your exam. Draw the most energetically favorable noon projection for that five carbon chain down the C two C three bond. Okay, so how do we even begin to approach this? We need to use steps.

