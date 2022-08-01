Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesDrawing Newman Projections

Step 4 to Drawing Newman Projections

Johnny Betancourt
470
2
5
Was this helpful?
Now, the way you're going to do that is that you surround on Lee the bond of interest with all implied hydrogen. That means if there's any implied hydrogen on that carbon or on that carbon, I need to add them. Okay, How about the hydrants on that car window? I add those as well. No, because that's not the bond of interest. The bond of interest is only gonna be from 2 to 3. So what that means is that I'm gonna add to h is here, and I'm also gonna add to each is here. Okay, But I'm not gonna add HS anywhere else because that's not the bond of interest.
00:34
Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
887
1
00:19
Step 1 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
663
1
01:02
Step 2 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
541
1
3
00:28
Step 3 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
460
1
00:37
Step 4 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
470
2
5
01:51
Step 5 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
475
1
9
01:31
Step 6 to Drawing Newman Projections
Johnny Betancourt
379
3
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.