Is the following disubstituted cyclobutane chiral?

All right. So B is one of those even numbered rings that conform, Pera. Okay, so it's paradise substituted in this case. Do I worry about CIS and Trans? No, it doesn't matter. It could be cyst. It could be Trans. I don't care, because it's always going to be a Cairo. Okay, so you don't even worry about it. It's a Cairo. Just trust me on that. If you really want to know, there is an internal line of symmetry here. Okay, so it doesn't matter whether their system trans There's always gonna be an internal line of symmetry there. So it's a Cairo. All right, so let's move on.
