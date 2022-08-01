Is the following disubstituted cyclohexane chiral?

All right. So the answer to this one was actually ask your professor. And the reason is because this is that one exception where I have a sis 12 cyclone vaccine, obviously. Di substituted. Cyclo hexane. So what that means is that really It just depends how you professor tends to see it. I would say, I mean, just you guys know about 90% of professors will say this is a Cairo. Okay, But I have seen those grumpy some of grumpy professors that have been in the 10% that insists that its Cairo Okay, so if you wanted Thio, let's say you're too lazy to go ask your professor. Then let's go ahead and assume that it's a Cairo. Unless you're Professor specifically said something in class about it being Cairo. Okay, I also know that for, um, like, for example, for graduate tests like Cat Pee Cat. This will be considered a Cairo. Okay, so right now, I just want to get the highest grade possible. That's what I'm saying. You ask your professor later on when you're studying for em. Copycat, whatever. If graduate school, we're gonna just say it's a Cairo. Okay, So hope that clears that things up. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

