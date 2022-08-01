Cis-1,2-Disubstituted Cyclohexane:A controversial exception.

There is one exception, but there's like a huge disclaimer here that I have to give. Okay, and what this is, is that this happens to be sorry. This happens to be controversial, and I know that that's a really weird word Thio use for organic chemistry because it's like organic chemistry. Like such old science. Like, How could there be controversy about this? It's like, Is this like political? Well, it's It's not like Republicans think one thing and Democrats think another. It's that some professors hence tend to be renegades and think their own things versus what the book says. Okay, so according to your book, this is actually a Cairo. Okay, so according to your book, this exception here of one to cyclo hexane which are going to draw for you, which is actually this right here. Okay, According to your book, this is a Cairo. Okay. So it would fit into this rule that we have right there about if it cysts one to cycle. Heck, saying then it would be a Cairo. Okay, But according to some professors, it's actually Cairo. And I've seen that at the same university, two professors will say two different things, and it really just depends how they're thinking and how they kind of grew up teaching organic chemistry. So let me show you where the controversy lies so that you guys will understand. It Turns out that remember that chair come from, remember that cyclo hexane doesn't exist in a plane or structure. It actually exists as a chair confirmation. So what that means is that I'm just going to draw sis one to cycle. Heck, same. Okay, if I have two groups facing up like this, Okay, it looks like it has a plane of symmetry, right? It looks like it has a perfect plane of symmetry, so this should be a Cairo. But it turns out that what it really looks like is a chair. So what that means is that if they're both facing cysts and if they're 12 apart from each other, then that means that one of them will always be axial, and one of them will always be equatorial. Remember how to figure this out. Basically, they're both want to go to the same face of the ring, so they both only system that you want to. So one of them is gonna be axle on. One of them is gonna be equatorial. Is there a plane of symmetry now? Not really. If you draw it like this, there's no plane of symmetry because if you cut it down the middle, you have two different positions. Okay, so the professors who say that it's Cairo, we'll go buy this argument. We'll say it's Cairo because the positions are different. Now the professors that say that it's a Cairo, which is actually the majority of professors will point to the fact that this is an equilibrium. So what that means is that even though, sure, one of the chairs is Cairo by itself, but it doesn't just exist, as it doesn't just exist as one chair, it exists as an equilibrium of two chairs. Okay, so what that means is that on average, you always have one actual in one equatorial, and they kind of cancel out. So the professors who say that it's a Cairo point to this equilibrium. Okay, Now what's your job? Your job is if you're Professor made a big deal out of this in class or even if maybe they never talked about it all, maybe it would be safe to just go to their office, our and just say Hey, profit. What do you What do you think about 12? Sis? Cyclo. Hexane. Is that Cairo, or is that a Cairo? Because the last thing you want is for this to show up on your test and you don't know which one to pick because you don't know. Okay, now, just you know, either argument is kind of defensible. You could either say you could defend that it's Cairo. You could defend that. It's a carol with these two different arguments. But just, you know, the majority and your book and the majority of people rest in the A Cairo argument. They say that because of this is equal, this is in the equilibrium. Then it's a Cairo over all, even though the structure by itself is Cairo. But like I said, I wouldn't be pointing this out unless I had seen professors test the other way and actually say that it's Cairo. Okay, so this is gonna be kind of up to you guys to just do a little bit of homework with your professor and just say hey, like, is this Kyra Laurie Cairo and then they can let you know. And then you memorize it that way. Are you guys cool it that long explanation. Sorry, but I just want to give you the heads up. But other than that, if it's not that very special case, we're going to go with these rules right here, which is CIS and Trans. That's all you need to know. So what I want you guys to do is for test three. I want you guys to just do these. You answer these next four questions and then we'll go ahead and I'll answer them. All right, so go for it.

