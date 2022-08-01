Three types of disubstituted cycloalkanes

at the beginning of this lesson. I told you guys that they were gonna be three tests for Chire ality. I've already taught you two of them. One was the Internal Line of symmetry to was finding stereo centers. And now I'm going to teach you the third one. And it turns out that the third one is more of a shortcut than a new rule. So it turns out that this third test has to do on Lee with Di substituted cycle Al Keynes. Okay, what are those? That just basically means a ring that is two identical things coming off of it. Okay. And these happen to be really commonly tested molecules and homework and in exams. So if we can figure out a way to figure these out even quicker, that's going to save us time. In the long run, that's gonna be smart. So these air really just shortcuts. What that means is that for all of these, you could use the other two rules. But if we just memorize these shortcuts, it's just gonna make it even faster for us when we see these. Okay, so I want to go ahead and talk about them There's basically three different types of rings that we deal with on a regular basis. There's what I call Gem Di Substituted Gem is short for the word germinal. And later on, what we're gonna learn about the word genital is that it means two things coming off of the same carbon. Okay, so if you ever see Genital Di substituted, that is always a Cairo. You don't have to give it a test. You don't need toe look for line of symmetry. Nothing. It's just always gonna be a Cairo. And the reason for that is that there's no Cairo center. Okay, if you think about it, both of these are groups here are gonna be exactly the same no matter what. So there's no Cairo center, so this is always gonna be a Kyle. Easy, right? Then let's go off to the other extreme, which is paradise substituted. Now, pair is a word that we're going to use a lot more in or go to, and what it means is across from okay, so basically means or opposite to wow, that just my handwriting is getting worse and worse across from or also opposite to. So basically, if you have to subsistence that are perfectly across from each other. Okay, then. That's also gonna be a Cairo. So this is also something you could just memorize. You don't have to test it. You could just say, Hey, if it's paradise subsided, if they're across for each other perfectly, then it's also gonna be a Cairo. I don't need to test anything. All right now, something to keep in mind they have to be careful about is that this is Onley possible on even numbered rings. Okay, The reason is because if you have, let's say, a five member dring there are no two positions that are perfectly across from each other. This one, ideally, the position that would be across from it would be here. But there's nothing. There's no position there. So there's Onley possible on even members rings like four members six member, eight member and stuff like that. If you have five or seven, it's not gonna work or three. It's not gonna work. All right. So cool. We've already knocked out two huge categories. Gem di Substituted, Paradise substituted. There's always a Cairo. Okay, Well, what about in between In between, we're calling that Middle Di substituted. That just means somewhere in the middle between Jem and somewhere between para basically somewhere in between zero degrees, 180 degrees. Basically, if you're thinking of it as a circle, Okay, well, for these, it's actually gonna depend where the group's heir facing if the group's heir facing sis, then the answer is always gonna be miso a Cairo. And I already showed you as an example of one of these when we did the when I showed you guys the missile compound that I showed you how ring could be a missile complex. Okay, so if there sis is gonna be so a Cairo, if they are trans, then it's always gonna be Cairo. Okay, you don't have to test it. You don't have to do our s anything like that. Just say it's gonna be Cairo for sure.

