Isoelectric Point of Charged Amino Acids

in this next category, we have acidic and basic side chains, and these are gonna have to use a different rule. And the reason is because you can't just average them. There are now three ionized able groups, and when you have three, you don't just average three of them. You still are only supposed to use to. So how do you pick the two that you're supposed to use? Well, what you do is you pick the two similar groups. You look for the two most similar groups and then those of the PKK's that you use. Now, I already drew out the three p. K. S for you that I got from the sheet. But just be aware that we're only gonna use two of these. One of these is gonna get scratched out. It's not gonna get used for ice Electric point. So the place that you always start is with the side chain because the side chain is always gonna be one of your two. So let's circle aside, chain. Highlight it for sure. I'm gonna use this peak A. That PK is six. So for sure, that's gonna be one of them. But now I have to decide. Is the nitrogen group more similar? Or is the oxygen group more similar to the history and side chain? And the answer is the nitrogen. Okay, Why guys just has to do with Adams. It's that easy. If you have nitrogen in your side chain, you pick the ammonium to be the most similar. If you have oxygen's in your side chain, you pick the oxygen to be most similar. So if this had been glue tannic acid that has carb oxalic acids on both sides, you pick the O's. But if this was Argentine, which has nitrogen on one side, then you pick the nitrogen and the nitrogen is being similar. Okay, In this case, history in has what? Nitrogen? So I would pick the nitrogen group. Okay. What that means is that I'm going to use this as my second group, so I'm gonna use this. PK is my second p a. And I'm scratching out PK one because I'm not gonna use it. That's not the most similar. And now we average these out. So this part's easy 6.0 plus 9.17 divided by two. So we're just gonna use your calculator again. Six plus 9.17 equals 15. 17. Divided by two equals at the is electric point of histamine is 7.59 I'm rounding up. Okay, Awesome. So we're done with this one. Let's move on to the next category.

