Isoelectric Point of Non-Charged Amino Acids

so all 20 amino acids fall into three different buckets of ways to calculate the ice ice Electric point. I just wanna look at what those categories are. First, the first category is non acidic or basic amino acids. That's group one. Group two is acidic and basic amino acids, and Group three is just Sistine. Sistine is its own exception, so it's gonna be in its own bucket. So what that means is that if we were to work backwards from this, the ice electric point of Sistine Sistine is in its own group, the ones that are in the acidic and basic amino acids group. What are they? Well, we should have that memorized. We should know that the acidic ones R E d. And we should know that the basic ones are K h R. Right. So that means that if my amino acid is in that bucket, I use this technique. If it's in this bucket, I used this technique. So that means that what types of amino acids are in the first bucket, almost all of them. So I'm just gonna put here everything or I'm just gonna put here all minus e the okay age are and see. Okay, so all of them, all 14 of them, besides those will be in this first bucket. So let's talk about that first category. So if you have one of the immuno acids that's not in these special categories, you could just calculate it as a generic amino acid. Which is the best part. All you do is you just look up the PK a values and average that means 14 of are really straightforward. So federal Allan E. Is that one in this first group. Yes, because it's not acidic. It's not basic. It's not assisting. So what I do is I have to look up the exact values for federal Valentine. Let's go ahead and do that. Now. What I see is that my values are, um, 1.83 and 9.13 So let's go ahead and write those down. So it was 1.93 and nope, 8.1 point 83 and nine 0.13 I almost got that wrong. Okay, Dyslexia. You did not win. So, um so basically, those are my two values. So here we're just gonna have to use a calculator in average them. What that means is that I'm going to add 1.83 plus 9.1 3/2. And whatever that's equal to will be the answer. So I'm just gonna calculate it right now on my phone. So 1.83 plus 9. equals 10.96 divided by two equals that the Ice Electric a point of federal Allen is Cool, awesome. So let's go ahead and do the next one.

