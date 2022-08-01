Isoelectric Point of Cysteine

so technically Sistine doesn't need to have its own category. But I put it here because I would. I realized that could be the most confusing one. And the reason is because Sistine is the on Li Ion Izabal side chain that has neither an oxygen or nitrogen, right? It's the only one that has a hetero atom that's different. So you could be really confused trying to pick which one similar. It's the same rule, but you might just have a hard time applying it, you might say. Well, is the sulfur more like the nitrogen or is it more like the oxygen? I just wanted to make it clear to you guys that for the purpose of this exercise, it is more similar to the oxygen. And it makes sense because, remember, the oxygen is either gonna have ah, hydrogen or a negative charge, right? Same thing with the sulfur. It's either gonna have a hydrogen or a negative charge is never gonna have to H is in a positive. Okay, so this is just basically an extra little point to say that you average the sulfur and the oxygen as the ones being similar. It's basically the same thing as the acid in based rule is just a different application of it. Okay, So that means that the PKK's that I'm using here. Well, I'm gonna use these two groups, which means the PKs. I'm using our PK one and PK three. And I'm not using p k two. Okay, so now we're just gonna add them together. So it's gonna be 196 plus 818 over to. So I'm gonna do that in my calculator. So I'm getting 10. 14. Divided by two equals a isil electric point of 5.0 seven. Cool. Awesome guys. So we're done with this page. Let's move on to the next.

