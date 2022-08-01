Definition of Isoelectric Point

In this video, we're going to discuss a really important property of amino acids called the ISO Electric point. So the ice electric point is the pH at which an amino acid has zero net charge. It's also defined as the pH, at which an amino acid has the greatest concentration of sweeter ions present, which is what I have here. Now, those two definitions actually mean the same exact thing, because think about it. What type of net charge does his with her eye on half? Zero, Remember, by definitions, Witter ions have zero net charge, right? So if I have the maximum concentration of Twitter ions, what is my net charge is gonna be zero. Okay, so it's two different ways of saying the same thing, which is that we're looking. We're kind of tuning it. We're gonna tune that pH to figure out What's the pH that I can set it at for that amino acid so that I have the most amount of Twitter ions present a k. So I have the least amount of chart of net charge is present. Okay, so they're all zero. So for a generic amino acid, the P I would just be calculated by averaging. That's how you spell it, averaging the two function of the PKK of the two functional groups. Now what do I mean by generic? Well, generic would just be an amino acid that you don't know what the side chain is. It's basically, and amino acid with side chain are. It's unknown. I don't know what it is, so let's go ahead and do this exercise first. Before we talk about specific amino acids, let's try to approximate what the general p I would be for just a generic amino acid. So the way that this would work is that we would just have to use approximate P k A values. So what did I tell you guys? Is the approximate P K value for the O negative on an amino acid? It's around two right, so let's go ahead and fill that in here. It's around two in the pink area now for the blue area, the basic area. What's the approximate P K for an amino amino acid? For actually, it's called the ammonium groups as a positive charge. It's around nine. Remember that? So for just some random amino acid where you don't know what the R group is. The ice electric point would be taken by just averaging the PKK's of both of these groups. Now, this number would come out to 11 over to which, if you type it into your calculator, that's going to give you a nice electric point of 5.5. Okay? And it turns out that that actually is close to many of the answers. For lots of the amino acids are ice electric point will be around 5.5. That means that if you set your PH toe 5.5 and put these amino acids in, almost them are gonna be as witter ions because it's gonna be in between the two ph is of your p k one or in between the PKK one and P k two. It's going to get that midpoint so that most of them are twitter ions. Okay, now it turns out that some of them are not gonna be 5.5. But this is where most of them are gonna be around. Okay, so how do we calculate the exact is electric points? We're going to discuss that in the next video

