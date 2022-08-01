Defining the Hammond Postulate.

Now I want to talk about transition states a little bit more in depth, because earlier, when I mentioned them, I mentioned them in very vague terms. I just said that it has to do with bonds being broken and destroyed at the same time. Okay, but it turns out that there's actually a very famous rule, or postulate that was developed a while back to determine exactly what thes transition states will look like, depending on where they are in the free energy diagram. And that is called the Hammond Postulate. All right, so what's the Hammond posture? Let's say it has to do with transition states. And the paraphrased version of it, the one that I think makes the most sense is that transition states are gonna most closely resemble they're gonna look the most, like the species with the highest energy. Okay, so that means that remember that a transition state is always gonna be your highest energy point on the graph on the free energy diagram. It's always gonna relate some higher state of energy and some lower state of energy to each other. Okay, What your transition state is gonna look like is going to be like the species that has the highest energy, whether it's the beginning or the end. Okay. And I'm gonna show you guys what? That what I mean by that in a second. Okay, If a transition state more closely resembles the re agents, we call that in early Transition state. Okay, I'm just dyslexic today. Early. Okay? And if the transition state more resembles the products, then we call that a late transition state, okay?

Hide transcripts