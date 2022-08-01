Chlorination explains the Hammond Postulate.

So in this case, notice that we have a two step reaction here. Okay, This is called radical chlorination. By the way, what I'm doing is I'm taking an Al cane and I'm adding die atomic, chlorine, and I'm breaking some bonds. What I get the end is an alcohol. Hey, lied. And a strong acid hcl. Okay, What we see is that overall, the delta g of this reaction is spontaneous. Okay, so we know this is gonna be a spontaneous reaction. Okay, but what we don't know is what is this transition state gonna look like up here? Okay. Is that gonna look more like the products, which I mean, more like the re agent, which would just be a regular al cane with a chlorine radical. Okay, which, by the way, you don't need to know this mechanism yet. I'm just explaining the steps, Okay. Or is it gonna look more like the intermediate here, which happens to be the radical on the on the Al cane and then the hcl together? Okay, well, the way we would determine this is by looking at the energy state of the Regent and the energy state of the Intermediate basically the two things on different sides of the transition state. And I would ask myself, which one has the higher energy, which everyone has. The higher energy is gonna be the one that is going to look more like the transition or the transition is gonna look more like. Okay, So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna do this first example is a worked example together, and then I want you guys to do the next one on your own. All right, So we already said which one is the higher energy? Is it the re agents, or is it the intermediate? It looks like it's the re agents. Okay, so the one of the higher energy is Regent. Let's circle that. Okay, So since the transition state is gonna basically which one is the higher energy? The re agents? So the transition state is gonna look more like the species with the highest energy, so it's gonna look more like the re agents. Okay, Since it looks more like the re agents, that means I'm gonna have an early transition state. Okay, now, this is what the transition state would look like without Hammond's postulate. If I wasn't using him is postulate. I would just say Okay, I have an alcohol group that still is partially bonded to an H, but then that h is partially bonded toe a C l. And they're all perfectly breaking and perfectly making at the same time, so they'll have equal distances from each other. Okay, so that would be what my transition state, I would think would look like without Hammond's postulate. But we know that Hammond's postulate exists. Hammond's postulate tells me that it's actually not gonna look like this. Instead, what it's gonna look like is that it's gonna look more like the thing with the highest energy. The highest energy is this. So that means that notice that that if it was perfectly just starting off, is the re agent. What I would have is a CH two with a full bond to H and then the H having no bond to the seal. That's the Regent. Okay, If I was completely at the intermediate side, what I would have is a ch 32 with no bond to the H and then the H with a full bond to the C. L so see how this is kind of like an action sequence where my H is slowly going this way, and it's basically moving closer and closer to the chlorine until it gets here and it is fully possessed by the chlorine. Okay, this transition state shows that middle step of, Well, that's what the hydrogen would look like right in the middle when it's like at the highest point. Okay, But it turns out that, like I said, it's not gonna look like that. Since this is an early transition state, it's gonna look more like this and less like the intermediate. So what I would expect the transition state so look like is actually more like this where I have a dotted line to an H that's pretty close by. And then I have a really, really far dotted line to the seal. Why is that? Because this transition state should look more like this and less like that. Okay, so what that means is, it should look more like the H is still attached to the alcohol group and less like the H is attached the CEO, because the CL doesn't happen until later on. That's not the highest energy step does that kind of makes sense, guys. So what I'm trying to do is I'm trying to get you guys to draw transition states based on the Hammond postulate. And all you do is just say which everyone has the highest energy. That's the one that my transition states gonna look more like. Okay, so I hope that you guys can see now that the distance between my alcohol group of my H is way shorter than the distance between my age and the seal. Why? Because this is an early transition state. So it happens a lot closer to the alcohol group. All right, so now what I want you guys to do is go ahead and draw the transition state for the radical Brahma nation all on your own. By understanding and dissecting this this free energy diagram. So go for it.

Hide transcripts