Bromination explains the Hammond Postulate.

all right. So as you guys can see, this reaction was very, very similar to the chlorination. What we have for our re agents is that the H is fully attached to the alcohol group. Okay, What we have for our intermediate is that the H is fully attached to the bro. Mean, so you know, this is gonna be another example where in our transition state, my h is gonna be somewhere between the alcohol group and the bro. Me? Okay, but we know that it's not gonna be perfectly in the middle because Hammond's postulate states that it's usually not gonna be right in the middle. It's always gonna look more like one or the other side. Okay, so now we just have to figure out which side does it look more like? So what I do is I compare the energy level of my re agents and the energy level of my intermediate. Which of these is higher? The energy level of my intermediate this time is higher. So that means that my transition state is gonna look more like the intermediate or more like the products. So this is gonna be ah, late transition state. Okay, Ah, late transition state means that it has to look more like this where the H is bonded to the BR and less like the H is born into the alcohol group. So the way this transition state should have been drawn is like this where I have a really, really, really far bond to the H. So it's almost completely gone. Okay, the age is almost completely gone, and then a really short bond to the BR. So what you can see is that the transition state looks almost completely like this. Okay, the only difference is that I still just have to use a dotted line to show that it's all happening in one step. All right, does that make sense? Guys, um, one more thing, because the fact that there's too many bonds here, I should have a negative charge in my transition state. So, for both of these, I forgot to include that. There should be a, like, partial negative here, Um, and partial negative here. So sometimes what happens is that they'll just draw partial negatives on all the species. Okay. And that's fine, too. Okay, that just shows that there's a negative charges being distributed throughout. Why would there be a negative charge? Do you guys want to think about that for a second? Because the fact that hydrogen doesn't like to have two bonds. Okay, so that means that this hydrogen right now has one more bond that it likes toe have because they're kind of both being formed in both being destroyed at the same time. So we have an extra bond that we need to distribute that negative charge for. So that's why I put those little Delta negatives. Okay, Lower case Delta. So I hope you guys can see the difference in these transition states, and hopefully, Hammond's postulate doesn't have to be really hard for you guys. I think if you just remember, it looks like the highest energy, Um, like species that's going to really help you guys be able to draw these accurately. All right, so let me know if you have any questions. Let's move on

Hide transcripts