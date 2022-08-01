Alkyl Shift

So now I want to go on to the next type of rearrangement. It's a little bit less common, but you're still going to see it. And that's the one to alcohol shift. Okay, The one to alcohol shift occurs when Onley small alcohol groups okay are located on adjacent stable carbons. So what that means is that Sorry that Z alcohol. Okay. This you Onley do a one to alcohol shift. If there's no hydrogen is available. Why? Because it's a lot easier to move. Ah, hydrogen over than it is to move a methyl group or a ethel group or some alcohol group over. So you want to do is you want to do the hydrogen first, no matter what, but in the case of there being no hydrogen is there, then you are allowed to do an alcohol shift. Alright, Just you guys know the two types of shift that are common with this are the metal shift and sometimes you will see professors use an ethyl shift. But I've never seen anything higher than that. And the reason is just because the bigger these are groups get more energy, it takes to move them over. So by the time you get it to pro Poll. That's just like the activation energy to make that happen. It's just overwhelming. It just doesn't happen anymore. Okay, so here we've got another one. Let's go ahead and make our carbo Catalan first. How do we make our car Will carry on Carry on. Kick out the Al Kyohei lied. So what I'm gonna get is it Carma Cat in that looks like this. Are you guys cool with that? Cool and then plus B are negative. All right, so now I've got my car. Will cat iron? Is that able to shift to a more stable location? Well, let's say it went to the right. Would that make it more stable? No, it would just still be secondary right now. It's secondary. How did it went to the left? Yeah, I mean, that one on the left definitely has a lot more groups than the secondary. So now I have to ask which shift dough I use. Well, do I have any hydrogen attached to that carbon? No, I don't. So that means my only choice is to do an alcohol shift. Now all three of these al que groups are the same size. So typically, I wanna pick the smallest one. But they're all the same size. So it doesn't matter which one I use. I'm just going to use the one closest to it. But, I mean, the one that I drew closer to it. But these are all even the same distance away. That's just the way I drew. It happens to look closer. Okay, so now what the arrow look like? Same exact thing would just come from the bond to the Carvel. Catalan. What this means is that now I'm going to get what we would call a metal shift. Okay? And what I would wind up getting is now that I have an extra carbon coming off of that one down there. And now I have a carbon kata in there. Why? Because the fact that the red carbon here used to have four bonds, but now it only has three because of metal group left snow. I just went from a tertiary. I mean, from a secondary Carvel Catalan to a tertiary Carvel Catalan. And that's gonna be a lot more stable. Is that making sense? So remember, hydrogen shift is the easier, hydride. Easy one, Then alcohol ships come. Next method was before Ethel. Ethel is like your last resort. Okay? We rarely see Ethel ships, but it is possible.

