Alright, So let's talk about the most common type of shift first. And that's the one to hydride shift. The one to hydride shift occurs when there is a hydrogen located on an adjacent, more stable carbon. Okay, so here's an example of an alcohol. Hey, lied. Remember that I told you guys that alcohol highlights have the ability to leave, so my seal could leave all on its own and make a carb Acadian. That looks like this. Okay, now that I have, by the way, the CEO would just become seal negative. All right, so there's my carbo cat ion. Now, my question is, Is that carbon capture and the most stable that it could be right now? No, it's primary. Okay, Primary sucks. Is there a way that if it moved one space over, could it become more stable? And the answer is Yes, because right now it's on a primary position. This is a tertiary position. So if you could just move one carbon over that would make it a whole lot more stable. Okay, Well, how do we do that? Well, are there any hydrogen attached to that more stable position? Yes, there is. There's actually a hydrogen right there. Okay, that means that I'm allowed to do a 12 hydride shift The way that we draw the arrow for this. This is what a lot of students get confused about. You have to draw the arrow from the most negative thing to the most positive thing. Just like any mechanism we've ever drawn. So what that means is that never draw your arrow coming from the positive charge, because the positive charge is the thing that's missing electrons. You don't want to do that. You take the electrons from the bond to the H, and you attack the carb Acadian with it. What that's going to do is we're just gonna right here. This is a 12 h shift. And what we're gonna wind up getting is a new Carvel. Katyn. Okay, Now, let's I just wanna point out some things about how this carbon cat is gonna move. Okay, First of all, I'm going to circle this carbon right here. Okay? You guys see that? The green one. How Maney. Sorry. The one with the Carbon County before how maney hydrogen is Did that carbon have before the shift? It has a positive charge. So how many hydrogen did it have? Not three. I know you're thinking three, so you can fulfill the octet. But it's not three, because as the positive charge. Right. So it only had two. I'm going to draw them out. It had one here, and it had one here. Let's say Okay, I had to. Hydrogen is coming off and then had a positive charge. Meaning that it's missing one hydrogen. All right, now that we're moving this hydrogen over, Okay, How maney hydrogen is Will that carbon have? Well, it's gonna have the two original blue ones. Let me draw that in blue. Okay, but now it's also gonna have this red one that I just moved over. So is that carbon gonna be happy now? Yeah, it's gonna be see, it's gonna have four, Bond. It's fine. Okay, But now I have this carbon here that usedto have four bonds, and now it only has three because the hydrogen moved over. So that means that now the Carbo caravan goes there, and that's the way that it works. So now I've done a one to shift. I have a tertiary Carvel cat. Ion on that is a whole lot more stable. Does that make sense? That is a carbon copy and rearrangement. Okay,

