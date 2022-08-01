Understanding why carbocations shift.

Now I want to talk about one of the most interesting but also annoying things that carbo Catalans do. And that's called the Carb Okada and rearrangement. So it turns out that Carbo Catalans are going to be able to rearrange tome or stable positions if they're adjacent to the carbon Catalan and if it has more are groups than the car Buchanan has at the moment. Okay, that's called a shift, all right, and there's a few different ways that this can happen. So basically what you're criteria is Is this your car? Will Katyn? Let's say that it's secondary. It's on. Lee gonna want to move if it can move one space to the right or the left and become more stable by moving that space, meaning that it could become tertiary all right, or that it could resonate or something like that. All right,

