and this brings us to the last type of rearrangement, which is called a ring expansion. So what is a ring expansion and why does it happen? Well, a re expansion occurs when a carbo cat ion is next to or adjacent to a 34 or five member ID ring. Basically, when it's next to a small ring, when you have a positive charge, that's immediately next to a small ring. You could get something called a ring expansion. Now notice that the molecules that I'm using Thio show this to you guys is very similar to the molecule that's at the top of your page at the top of your page. Recall that we use the cyclo hexane with a carbon and chlorine. Okay? And we said that this molecule, once the carbon Catalan forms, is gonna make he's gonna do ah hydride shift. Ah, 128 shift. But now, just by making the ring one size smaller, I'm actually going to make it do something different because notice that after this chlorine leaves, I'm going to get a carb acadian that forms on this carbon. And now, because I made my ring size just a little bit smaller now instead of six. It's 55 counts is a small ring. Remember that small rings like to do what they like to expand. They like to do a ring expansion. So now that this positive charge is next to the fiber ring, I do something completely different, which is that I basically grab that carbon and I pull it into the ring to make the ring bigger. Now, let me show you what the mechanism looks like for this. For the sake of showing you the mechanism, I'm going to draw three different carbons. I'm going to draw that. This is a red carbon. I'll just make it a red dot This is a blue carbon and this is a green carbon. Okay, now we know that carbons aren't circles, but aren't drawn a circles. But just for the sake of drawing the mechanism, I think it's easy to do that now. Notice how maney hydrogen is. Each of these has read. Has to blue on. Well, it has to. Okay, It's always gonna have to hydrogen is, But it's gonna have a positive charge after the chlorine leaves and notice that green is the odd man out. It has one. Okay, Well, what happens with this mechanism is that in a ring expansion, the ring is strained. It doesn't like tohave those bond angles in that torch inal strain. It doesn't like to be a fiber ring. It wants to be bigger. So the ring. And instead of doing a metal shift or a hydride shift, the ring is actually going to donate its electrons to that carbon to make it bigger. Okay, so imagine that the bond between red and green gets broken and those electrons are used to pull the blue one in. Let me show you. Imagine that you took these electrons and you use them toe pull blue in between both of them. Okay, so that now instead of having red and green directly attached now it's red, blue green. Let me show you what this would look like. Well, now I've got a six member bring. And where are these carbons? Well, let's say this is still red. Notice that red has to hydrogen. So is red gonna have a charge now? No, red is fine because it's got four bonds now. Notice that red is a touch too blue. Why is it attached to Blue? Well, because of this new bond that was created, right? I just grabbed the blue. So this is that new single bond here. How many hydrogen is did blue have still to? So is it gonna have a charge? No, it's neutral. But what else happened? Well, the loser in this situation is green. Because notice that Green was happy before he had four bonds. But now we just broke this bond, right? So that bond doesn't exist anymore. And green had how many hydrogen? Just one. So that means that now green with one hydrogen is gonna have what type of charge? Positive charge. And that is a ring expansion. So what happens in a ring expansion, guys, is that you take basically a smaller ring and you expand to make a bigger ring. Do you still have a carbon cat? And at the end, yes. But now that carbon caddying is located on a bigger ring, So now, without drawing all these arrows, I just want to show you or without drawing all these hydrants, I just want to show you that what it's usually gonna look like is like this. Like a Carvel cat in that looks like this would rearrange to form a carbo Karan that looks like this Basically the one carbon the carbon Catalan with a one carbon and a five member ring of C high of five plus one It's gonna engulf and it's gonna become six. So six is just the sum of five eating up one and making it into the sixth Carbon of the ring. Alright. So guys also remember that this is only gonna happen if you start off with a five, four or three or bring over here in the bottom example the car broke out. I am here would not expand because it doesn't make sense. Thio Engulf it in to make a seven member bring That's not more energetically stable. So that doesn't really happen a whole lot. Alright. So I hope that made sense. Guys, let's move on to the next page

