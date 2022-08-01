Defining meso compounds.

So now I want to talk about another exception to the chi rally rules that I taught you. And this exception has to do with the rule about two or more Cairo centers. Remember that I told you guys that if a molecule has two or more Cairo centers that it's pretty much always gonna be Kyrill. Just assume that it's Carol. Well, it turns out that there is one exception to that, and that's me. So compounds, let's go ahead and get into this. So missile compounds or specific types of molecules where you basically have to Cairo centers that perfectly canceled out that yield two identical dia stereo MERS. Okay, so what that means is that after forming the stereo customers, two of them are gonna wind up being the same, meaning that it's actually gonna be a Cairo. Okay, so there's a few facts you should know about me. So compounds first of all, missile compounds have an internal line of symmetry. Remember, Test one had to do with internal line of symmetry. That means many times we actually will be able to use test one to predict that they're actually a Cairo. Okay, but sometimes we're not gonna be able to use that test. Which is why I'm going to give you guys some other rules specifically from eso compounds. Okay, It turns out that because two of the stereo customers are identical instead of following the two to the end rule for total number of stereo customers, we're actually gonna follow the two to the end, minus one rule for stereo I summers. What that means is that that minus one accounts for the fact that two of these stereo customers are gonna turn out to be identical. So instead of, for example, having four total stereo customers about two stereo centers, it would turn out to be three instead of four, because two of them would be turned out to be identical.

