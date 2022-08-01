The 3 rules of meso compounds.

But I know what you guys are interested in is thes rules, right? So talk about these rules. There's three rules that will help us predict, if a molecules me. So, believe me, this is gonna help you so much because in your textbook and according to Professor, it's very difficult to tell when something's miss or not. A lot of times they just expect you toe recognize it. But I prefer to have rules. So here's the criteria. First of all, it has to have two or more Kyrill centers. I can't have less than two. All right, So if it has one, it's not me. So it has to Maybe it's me. So three, maybe it's me. So okay, two or more. Um, the second criteria is that it has to be atomic Lee. Symmetrical. Okay, now, this is actually really tricky to communicate because what? That doesn't mean it doesn't mean perfectly symmetrical. It just means that everything has to be connected in the same way on both sides. OK, even if wedges and dashes don't match up, that's okay. I see the atoms to be in place, okay, symmetrically. And then finally, I need an even number of the Cairo centers to be opposite to each other. Okay, so that means that if I have to Carl centers, I need two of them to be opposite to each other. That means that I need my first one. If it's our I need the other one to B s. If this first one is s, I need the other one to be our Why is this Because this has to do with the part about canceling out that I was talking about. Okay, I need for these Cairo centers to cancel out so that overall, the molecule, even though, has to carl centers, it will overall be a Cairo because the perfectly cancel each other out. Okay, so let me go ahead and give you a really simple version of a missile compound, and it would be something like this. Let's say that I had a cyclo vaccine and I had a wedge here, and they had a wedge here. Okay, this is an example. There's lots of different missile compounds out there, but this is an example of a missile compound. Why is that? First of all, do I have any Cairo centers? Yeah, I happen to have to. This is a Cairo center, and this is a Cairo center. Okay, so both of these air Cairo centers, because if you count the groups the direct, if you go around the directions air different, depending on which side you take. So the our group's heir difference, these air two different carl centers Is this molecule Cairo? No, it's not. Because if you look, it actually has an internal line of symmetry. Okay, If it has an internal line of symmetry, that means it's a Kyra. All right. But another way we could tell is by looking at the actual configurations of the Kyrill centers. And what I would see is if I went ahead and if I went ahead and figure out the Kyrill centers like the priority 12 and three. What I would find out is that this one goes around this way, okay? And then I would find that this one goes around this way. Okay, So what I would find is that one of these is in our and one of these is an s, and they're symmetrical to each other. They're both the same distance from the middle. So what? That means is that this is another way of proving that it's me. So by looking at the configurations and saying Hey there opposite and they're symmetrical and there's two or more of them. So this is me. So all right, now you guys might be wondering, Johnny, that looks so much more complicated than just doing the internal line of symmetry. Why don't I just do the test? One Internal line of symmetry test you can if it's a ring. But remember that Onley really works for rings for other kinds of compounds. It doesn't work. So, for example, a and B these compounds that I'm gonna give you down here, you really shouldn't use that test because that test is not gonna work very well for these. Okay, So what I want you guys to do is go ahead and start on a and try to do try to figure out the three things how many Carol centers there are what their configurations are. And if there if it's symmetrical, then once you figure that out, tell me if you think it's me so or if you think it would just be a normal Cairo compound, alright, So go ahead and try to solve a and then I'll show you guys how to do it

