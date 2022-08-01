Which of the following molecules are meso?

So let's just go down the list. First of all, how Maney Cairo Centers did have it had to. Okay, so that's good. Was it Atomic Lee? Symmetrical. Now, this is difficult to define a lot of times, but I would say yes. Okay. What I mean by Atomic Lee symmetrical just means that we have Adams in the middle that are connected to the same things on both sides. And in this case, yeah, that Quaternary carbon in the middle is connected to exactly the same things in terms of Adam's on both sides, even if the wedges and dashes don't match up, okay, But that's fine. Senators to figure out configurations R and s. So let's go ahead and work with this chlorine. First, the H would be in the back, So this is gonna be an easy situation. Where I have this is my one priority. This is my two. This is my three, and the H is my four. So then I would say Okay. Is my four in the back? Yeah, so I can go ahead and ignore it and just go ahead and draw one through three. And this side is gonna be in our okay. Now I do the same thing. I'm gonna have to erase a little bit. I'm gonna do the same thing with the other one. Okay, Let's go ahead and draw our H. This one's gonna be in the front this time. So that means that this is gonna be my four is gonna be my one. This is my two. And this is my three. Okay, so in this case, is my age in the back. No, you have to cross thes out and replace them. This is the swap. Now that my four is in the back, I'm gonna go ahead and go from 1 to 22 to 3321 I always ignore four. That looks like an s. But actually, it's gonna be in our because I had to. Swap system is gonna be our our. So now the question is, are these Cairo centers canceling out, or are they just building on each other? And the answer is that these air not canceling out, okay? They're both making the molecule. Cairo. So this would be not me. So and since it's not me, so I'm going to go with my general rule of if I have two or more to, um, or cow centers. This is Cairo. Okay, so remember that the general said if you have two or more Kyle centers, it's Cairo except me. So compounds in this case, since this is not me, so it has to be Cairo. Does that make sense? Cool. So I want you guys to do the same thing with this one. Now, I do want to clarify the notation a little bit. This is the beginnings of what's gonna be a Fisher projection. Okay? And fisher projections are specific thing that I may or may not teach you later, depending on whether you're professor in your book wants you to know it. Okay, But in the meantime, just know that these center balls are supposed to be carbons. Okay, so those air carbons you see, see that there are things in the front, things in the back. The same rules apply in terms of front and back. So go ahead and try to figure out our and the ass all that stuff and then get back to me.

