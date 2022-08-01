Which of the following molecules are meso?

All right. So are there to Cairo centers? Yes, there are. This is a Cairo center. This is a Carl center. Okay, so that's good. Are they Atomic Lee? Symmetrical. Now, this is rough, but let's look, if I were to split this in half, would it have the same groups on both sides? And actually, yeah, would it would have a carbon here on a carbon here. And even if the even, if the wedges and dashes don't match up perfectly, the atoms do notice that that one of the carbons on the top is attached to an O. H. And a metal notice that the carbon on the bottom is attached to an O. H. And the method. Okay, same groups, different rotation. But that's fine. At least its atomic lee symmetrical. So this is getting to check so far. Now, I just need to figure out the r and the s. So let's go ahead and do this. So let's go ahead. Number are priorities for the top one. It would be one. Okay, then this would actually my two down here. Okay? The reason is because the carbon in the middle doesn't count. That's just like my Kyrill center. Okay. And two is a carbon with an oxygen on it, whereas three is just a carbon with hydrogen. So obviously to is gonna win over three, and then this is for cool. All right, so now let's go ahead. Is four on the dash? No, it's not. So we have to replace. This is gonna be four. This is gonna be one. Okay, now, we're gonna go ahead and go around 2122223321 This looks like an s, but actually, it's gonna be in our because I swapped. Okay, Now it is the same thing at the bottom with a new Carl center. I'll make this one red. Okay, so my priorities are one to three and four is my four on the dash? No. So I'm gonna go ahead and cross out and swap snow. This is my four. This is my three. I'm gonna ignore one, and I'm gonna go around like this. So 12 to 3 31 This looks like an R. But actually, it's gonna be an s because I swapped. Okay, so this is actually getting three check marks. This was two or more. It was symmetrical. And it was also opposite candle those words or small. Okay, this getting three check marks. What that means is that this actually is me. So Okay, this is a mess. Oh, compound if this is a mess. Oh, compound. What does that mean? In terms of higher ality, that means that it's actually a Cairo. Okay, so check this out. These rules that I gave you are really clutch. Honestly, because the fact that there's no way that you would have been able to use the internal line of symmetry test to figure this out without doing some major rotating and rotating is something that I try to avoid in this class. Because, like I said earlier, people struggle with rotation. Okay, so if we can narrow it down to rules like we just did, it makes it better. So somehow, even though this molecule doesn't look like it has a plane of symmetry, it actually does. And the way that it does is you would have to rotate these guys around, so you have to rotate this. Ohh. Here, Stage three here and h there. And then you would get a plane of symmetry. But like I said, I try to stay away from rotation because it could get really tricky with some molecules. So let's just use these rules. And if you can use these three rules, you got it right every time. All right, so help that made sense to you guys. Let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts