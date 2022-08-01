Determining if allenes are chiral or not.

So what I wanna do is I want to teach you guys tests for the two most common ones which are aligns and substituted by Faneuil's and the other ones don't really need rules. So you're fine. You could just always assume that they're gonna be Kyle. But it turns out Allen's and succeeded by finals can be Cairo, or they cannot be Tyrell, depending on the rules that they follow. So let's look at this. So what we're gonna do is we're simply gonna use test of modified version of test to which is the one that for stereo centers toe identify tribunal centers in the alley. Okay, but you're going to say Okay, but there's two double bonds. Which one do I look at? Well, this is the ghetto part. We're going to visualize the Allen as just one big double bond. Okay, so maybe, like, squint a little bit and try to see that. Try to ignore the carbon in the middle and just pretend that it's one big double bond. Okay, this is by the way, this is just my way of solving these, but I think it helped a lot of students, and I think will help you guys okay If it's able to form E or Z Ice Summers after visualizing it as a big double bond, that means that it's Cairo. Okay, so remember that when I taught you guys about tribunal centers, I told you that they're actually a Cairo Okay, if they pass the test but Allen's air different. So just think about aliens is their own thing. Allen's You're gonna be Cairo if they conform ears e through this weird long double bond. So I'll do the first one with you guys and then I'll let you guys do B and C on your own. So what I would do here is I would look at this compound and I would just ignore that. See, in the middle, I just pretend that it's one big double bond. Okay, then I would ask myself, Is this Dole unable to form cysts entrance? Or is it able to form E and Z? What do you guys think? According to my rules for double bonds, this actually cannot form E and Z or assistant Trans, because I have two of the same Adam on one carbon on one side. So that means that No matter how much I switch these two groups, I'm never gonna be able to get E and Z. So this one would be a Cairo. Okay, so now what I want you guys to do is I want you guys to solve, be, and then I want you guys to solve scenes.

