Determining if substituted biphenyls are chiral or not.

so these guys are gonna have a pretty weird rule to basically for subsided biphenyls. What we look at is the substitutes in the Ortho position. Now, Ortho was a word we're not really gonna use until or go to very much. But just as a heads up, what it means is next to or adjacent to. Okay, So basically we're looking at is the substitue INTs that air next to that single bond or that Sigma Bond that it's rotating around. Okay. And what I want to do is I want to figure out if any of the rings have two of the same group. If they have two of the same group, then it's not Cairo. But if it has, if if they have, it basically has to the same group, then that's going to be a Cairo, Okay, but it has two different groups. Then it's fine. Then it would be Kyra, similar to the way that we did it for aligns. Okay, so let's go ahead and do a together, and then I'll have you guys do B and C on your own. So, for a do, I have two of the same groups on any of the rings in the Ortho position. And the answer is no. These groups are different, and these two groups are different. So I mean, this is gonna be a Cairo substituted by federal because of the fact that these groups none of the rings have two of the same exact thing on one side. Okay, so go ahead and try to figure out B and C.

