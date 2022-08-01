Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityAtropisomers

Is the following allene chiral?

Johnny Betancourt
238
3
All right. So B is going to be Cairo, Okay? And the reason it's going to be Cairo is because if I visualized this as a big double bond Okay, then what I have is that none of the carbons have two of the same group on them. So that means that if I were to draw my fence here, my methyl groups could arrange in two different ways. This would be that they're both in the same size. This would be the cyst confirmation. But I could also have a situation where my Alan looks like this. Where I have my c h three on my H. But then my ch three is over here, and my h is back here. Okay? And that would be the trans version. Okay, Now, like I said, is this chemically accurate? Not really, but it's gonna help you guys thio figure out which ones are Cairo or a Cairo. All right, so this one would be Cairo. Go ahead and try to do so
02:15
