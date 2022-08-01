Is the following substituted biphenyl chiral?

Alright, be is a Cairo. Why? Because it has two of the same group on one of the benzene rings. Okay, just you guys know this is a group that we're not going to deal with? A lot of Orgel one. This is called a nitro group. Okay, Just introducing it. In case you guys, you're probably going to see it in order. Go to Okay, So Nitro Group. But there's two of the same one, so it doesn't matter how weird it is. If there's two of the same thing, it cannot form assistant Trans. That would be a Cairo. Let's move on to see

Hide transcripts