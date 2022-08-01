Recognizing chiral molecules with zero chiral centers.

Hey, everyone. So now that I know in general terms how to predict what types of stereos summers they're gonna get based on the number of Cairo centers Now I want to start teaching you some of those exceptions to the rules. And the first of those exceptions is a Cairo compound that doesn't have any Kyrill centers at all. And these air called a TRO by summers. Okay, so H o by summers are these unusual compounds that contain no Cairo centers. Yet they actually are Cairo due to their inability to freely rotate. Okay, now it really depends class by class, Professor by Professor, How much emphasis they put on these compounds because they are unusual and they're not ones that we deal with a whole lot in or go one. Okay, but sometimes you Professor might just throw these in as a trick so that you'll forget about these kinds of compounds that can't rotate. Okay, so here I have just a few. In fact, there's a few more, but this is a really common ones. So Allen's, as you can see, a lines there to Dole wants together. They can't rotate because the old ones can't rotate substituted by finals. I know you don't know what that is yet, but a by final, just two federal groups that are attached in one spot and they're substituted meaning that they can't really rotate because those substitutes that you can see sticking out, kind of act as teeth, they lock it together so it can't fully rotate. Okay, Trans cyclo OC team. This is actually a molecule that I was just recently talking about, how it conform the CIS version and the trans version. It turns out the trans version, because it can't rotate it can actually form a right handed version of this twisted messed up thing and a left handed version so very peculiar looking molecule. But it was also Cairo because of lack of rotation. Then finally, by an app which I don't even remember exactly what it stands for. But it's very similar to the substituted by fennel, where, except in this case, one an entire fennel group or an entire benzene ring is acting is one of those teeth. That's not gonna let it rotate across that single bond. Alright, so all of these are going to be Cairo, even though they lack Carol centers. Thes air. Like I said, this is not the usual. This is This is not the norm. These air unusual molecules that happen to display Kyra Ality.

