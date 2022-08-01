What is angle strain?

so. And a lot of these were found in cycle all canes. So the first one is angle strain. Okay. Angle strain exists when Tetra Hydro bonds are forced out of their ideal bond angle of 109.5 degrees. Okay, remember that Tetra he drools always wanna have 19.5. And the smaller your rings get, the more difficult it is for those carbon carbon bonds to maintain that kind of bonding. So let me just give you an example of a triangle. I'm not sure if you guys remember from geometry, but a triangle the like. If you have an equal, literal, equal lateral triangle, each of these bonds is gonna be for each of these corners is gonna be 60 degrees. Okay, is 60 degrees close to 109.5. Not even close. Remember that both all of these carbons have two hydrogen. So what that means is that they are tetra. He drills and they want to have 19.5 bond angles. But they don't because of that stupid triangle. So what that means is that 60 is far less than 19.5. So this is going to be highly strained. And if it's highly strained, guess what that means. That means it's gonna have high energy. And if it has high energy, then you can guess the rest. That means as low stability. All right, so let's keep going. The square is a little bit better, actually, a lot better. It's at 90 degrees, but that's still pretty far off from 109.5. All right, so in this case, this one's a little bit better. But still, it still has angle strain. Now a five member ring is getting a lot closer. What we want, Ah five member bring will have bond angles of 108 and 18 is almost the same as one of 9.5 like there's almost no difference that. So, in terms of angle strain of five member during cyclo, Penton has very little angle strain. Are you guys quota? It's almost It's almost perfect. Okay, then let's look at finally a six member ring. A six member ring would actually have bond angles of 120 degrees if it was drawn. If it was the way, if it actually existed in this plane or form. Okay, well, 120 degrees is way more than 109.5. So I would expect that a cyclo hexane would actually be one Ah, less stable than cyclo painting. But actually, it turns out to not be true. Cyclo hexane actually turns out to be the most stable ring out of all the rings. Okay, out. If you could make a many carbons, you could make tons of carbons. But cyclo hexane is the most stable ring. Why is that that if the bond angles so off? Oops. I didn't mean to do that. I meant to highlight it. If the bond angles so off, if it's 1 20 then why would it be the most stable? Okay, and we're gonna learn that in a little bit.

Hide transcripts