What is torsional strain?

then we have torch. It'll strain torch. It'll strain is a different type of strain that exists when carbons that have hydrogen overlapping space basically that hydrogen is will be eclipsed in space. So let me give you another example of a cyclo butane here. This is just the square. But now we're looking at it in a three D version. Later on, I'm gonna teach us what the name of that is. But don't worry about it right now. And what this is is all these ages are facing the same exact direction. They're all looking at each other exactly in the same way. So that means that they're all eclipsed over each other. For example, if I had an eyeball looking here, I would see that all of these are eclipse. And then all the red ones are eclipse. That is called torch inal strain torch. It'll strain is that strain that comes from having eclipsed bonds. Okay, now you can see that cyclo plantain is a little bit better, but it still has some eclipsed bonds here and here it has some eclipse bonds, usually cycle. Penton will kind of move out of the plane like it will bend a little bit so that it won't have so maney eclipse bonds. Okay, But it turns out that if you were if your professor were to ask you what is the main source of instability for cycle A painting, by the way, this is just a a three D version of that. Okay, is the main cause of the strain. I'm sorry. The main cause of instability is it Ring strain, which is right over there. Or is it torch inal strain, which is those hydrogen is there and the answer is that it's actually torch inal strain torch inal strain is the reason that cyclo Penton isn't very stable or isn't as stable because the fact that we still no matter how much it folds, it's always gonna have some overlapping H is here and some overlapping h is here, and that means that they're gonna be within eclipse. They're gonna have an eclipse confirmation and they're going to be kind of running into each other and bumping into each other. And that's not very good

