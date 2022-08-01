Now, what I want to do is I want to show you 23 d versions of cyclo hexane on. I want you guys to tell me which one do you think is gonna have the lowest heat of combustion? Alright, I haven't even taught you about cyclo hexane yet, but I just want us to predict which would have the lowest heat of combustion. So go ahead and just pause the video. And then when you're done thinking also think, What does lowest heat of combustion mean? So once you're done thinking on positive video, All right. So I'm pretty sure that you guys got that lowest heat of combustion meant lowest energy and lowest energy met most stable. Okay, so we're looking for the one that has the least amount of strain. Okay. And what we found is that basically this one over here would actually have quite a bit of torch. It'll strain. Why? Because check it out. I have these hydrogen. Is that air poking at each other? They're basically, like running into each other's space. Okay, so that would be one source of strain. Another source of strain would be that you have these hydrogen is down here better like pretty much in each other's way. Okay, They're also eclipse. Okay, so this would not be the best confirmation for cycle. Heck, sane. Now, over here on this one, this one is way better because we actually don't have any direct Horschel strain. Now you might be wondering. Well, Johnny, I see that we have these. H is here. They're facing the same way, but they have a carbon in between. That means that actually pretty far apart from each other. Okay, there's actually very little torch it'll strain on this kind of confirmation. Okay? And I wanted to tell you guys that it turns out that this is what cyclo hexane is actually gonna look like in real life in real life. Instead of having 120 degree bond angles and having everything be eclipsed, all the hydrogen is be eclipsed instead. What it does is it forms a puckered confirmation and turns into what we call a chair. Alright? And later on, when I talk about cyclo hexane, I'm gonna be talking all about chairs. Why? Because chairs have bond angles of 109. awesome, and they have almost no torch inal strain, so they're like the ideal. They're like the ideal cycle cycle, all canes, because they have pretty much the perfect bond angle and because they're all twisted in that chair. Confirmation. There is no torch. It'll strange, very little torch it'll stream.

