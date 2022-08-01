Shape and strain make alkanes unstable

So now there's actually two different ways that Al Canes can become unstable. The first one, and probably the most difficult to explain is the shape. Okay, there's just this rule in organic chemistry that a straight chain chain is gonna be less stable than a branch chain. Alright, where does this come from? Actually, this is a topic of hot debate, and there's actually research going on right now to figure out why straight chains are less stable than branch chains. It's not something that's talked about in your textbook very much, and all I would say is like it has to do with very, very complicated things has to do with stuff that's well beyond the scope of this course. So what I would say is, instead of trying to understand it, just memorize it. That a straight chain. If I had a six carbon straight chain and if I had a six carbon branch chain, OK, the actual we're not talking about inter molecular forces, inter molecular forces. If you think of Vander Waals forces, that's something completely different. Okay, that has to do with what state of matter it's in. I'm talking about actually how energetic it is like how much energy it releases when I burn it. That is gonna be higher for the straight chain. And that's gonna be lower for the branch change. Why? Because the branch chain is gonna be more stable. The straight chain is gonna be less stable. All right, so it's just something you should know. The second thing is strain. There's actually a lot of different types of strain. I'm going to talk about two right now, but there's actually even more than that.

