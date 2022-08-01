Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams

So for this first problem, what we're gonna be looking at right away is if we're gonna be releasing energy or spending energy to make this direction go forward. So we want to do is you wanna look at the energy level of our beginning re agents and then the energy level of our products, and we want to say, Okay, is the energy going down, which means that I'm releasing. Okay, that's also gonna be a negative value of Delta G. Or is the energy going up at the end? Which means I'm spending energy, and that's gonna be a positive value. Okay, so in this case, it's going to be the negative value, right? I'm releasing. Okay. Well, there's actually a word for that. There's a word for when you're releasing energy or when. Overall, you have a negative value of Delta G, and that's called X organic. Okay, so when I say ex organic, that means that I am basically getting some energy back or releasing some energy into the system after the reaction takes place. Okay. Do you guys remember the name of if I'm spending energy? Yeah, that would be undergone IQ. Okay. That means that it's taking. I'm having to put energy into the system to make it happen. Okay, By the way, this line right here just relates to it was supposed to be where it started. Okay, so in this case, this was a negative value, So my spontaneity was negative, which means that this is gonna be X organic. All right, now, in terms of the rate, this one's kind of arbitrary, because I don't have I don't have actual units here or value assigned. What you can see is that I have a few different types of activation energies. I'm gonna have these that are about this big, and then I'm gonna have these down here. That about that big so we can kind of compare them to each other and say this one's gonna be somewhat fast, Okay, because I have a low activation energy. Okay, so it should be what a graph would look like. An A free energy diagram would look like if I had an extra chronic reaction that had a fast rate of reaction. Okay, so now what I wanna do is have you guys do the second one, so go for it.

