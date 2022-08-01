Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams

all right, And finally, for this last one will take myself out of the picture so you can see better. But as you guys could see, my Delta G would be positive. So this would be an ender gone IQ reaction like before. But now this one's even gonna be less favored to happen or not less favored, but less likely to happen at an appreciable rate because my activation energy is so large, so it's gonna be difficult for destruction to take place. So this would be an example of a reaction that would not be very common in nature because it has not, only it's not very favored thermal dynamically, but then, on top of that, it just takes a really long time to happen. All right, so I hope that makes sense. So far, it's just a really quick intro to free energy diagrams. I hope that helped let's move onto the next topic

Hide transcripts