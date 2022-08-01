Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams

Now that I've explained how to interpret these graphs thes next problems shouldn't be that bad. So this next one had a positive value of Delta G. So, since it was positive, that means this is an ender gone IQ reaction. I'm gonna have to put energy into the system to make it happen. The activation energy is about the same as before. Okay, So what that means is that this is also reaction That could happen quickly or fast. Okay, so I'm gonna have to put energy into the system, but once I do, it will happen relatively quickly. All right, so let's move on to the next one.

