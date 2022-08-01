Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsEnergy Diagram

Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams

Johnny Betancourt
276
1
Was this helpful?
Now that I've explained how to interpret these graphs thes next problems shouldn't be that bad. So this next one had a positive value of Delta G. So, since it was positive, that means this is an ender gone IQ reaction. I'm gonna have to put energy into the system to make it happen. The activation energy is about the same as before. Okay, So what that means is that this is also reaction That could happen quickly or fast. Okay, so I'm gonna have to put energy into the system, but once I do, it will happen relatively quickly. All right, so let's move on to the next one.
06:07
Introduction to free energy diagrams.
Johnny Betancourt
472
1
3
02:18
Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams
Johnny Betancourt
305
3
00:34
Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams
Johnny Betancourt
276
1
01:14
Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams
Johnny Betancourt
189
4
00:46
Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams
Johnny Betancourt
227
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.