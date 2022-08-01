Favorability and rate of Free Energy Diagrams

All right, So this one was a negative value of Delta G. So that means negative equals X organic again. And in this case, you see, the excavation energy got a lot bigger. It's about maybe three times bigger than I drew it before. So what that means is that this was gonna be take much, much longer toe happen, so this would be a slower rate. So it's to be a reaction that is favorable but doesn't actually happen at a very quick, quick pace. Okay, A type of reaction that might fall into this category might be like the burning of wood or whatever. Okay, So, like, wood is when it burns, it gives off carbon dioxide and it gives off, you know, heat and all of that is very, very favorable. That's a very favorable reaction, But does it happen just by itself? Does it just spontaneously burn? No. All right, so there's an example. It's because there's a very high activation energy required in order for combustion to take place. All right, so this would be an example of reaction that's very highly favored, but the activation energy is so high that it doesn't really happen unless we actually overcome the activation energy with heat. Okay. Like actually, like putting some lighter fluid and lighting it on fire. Whatever. All right, so let's go on to the last one.

