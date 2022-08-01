Remembering general patterns of reactions.

Hey, guys. So I just want to kick off this topic by describing substitution in the most general terms possible, and also by relating it to reactions that we've already learned previously in or go one. So let's get started. Alright. So previously, when we were talking about acids and bases, we talked about how electrons would always move in a very predictable fashion. They would always move from one thing to the other. Okay, on what we said was that basically, electrons would always travel from regions of high density to regions of low density. Okay, I've been saying that pretty much all semester, but it holds true again for substitution. Okay, So what that means is that nuclear files or things with negative charges are gonna be attacking electro files. All right, so there's actually a lot of different ways that this can happen. Like I said earlier, a lot of organic chemistry can be broken down just into nuclear files and electro files. But the exact way that they react together is going to be what we actually name as a reaction. Okay,

