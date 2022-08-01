Predict the product

So let's go for it. Nuclear file Electra file Which one's the nuclear file? Obviously, my own negative. So let's do that. And you. Negative. So which one's my Electra file? Well, it must obviously be the other thing. But which Adam is the electrical? That's the hard part. Okay, So what do you guys think? We know that the arrow is going to start where it has to start at the O. But then where is it going to go? Is it going to go to a carbon iodine? Ah, Bond, what do you think? In order. Listen, if there was a positive charge present on this molecule, that would be easy. But there's no positive charge, so that means my Onley choice is to used to draw diaper. Okay, So what I have to do here is a have to draw die pole, and the DYP hole is gonna pull in which direction? Well, all of these carbon hydrogen bonds I don't worry about they're all the same. Okay, They all have very They're all equivalent. But I do have a carbon iodine and that die polls gonna pull towards the iodine. So what that means is that I'm gonna have a partial negative here. A partial positive there. Cool. So far. All right. So that means that where is my arrow? Gonna actually attack? It's gonna attack the positive because this is a negatively charged nuclear fall, which that's kind of the definition of a nuclear fall. So now I'm gonna go ahead and attack this carbon. Okay, So that's already the first common mistake the students make. They don't draw the dye polls, and they wind up attacking the iodine instead. That doesn't make sense because the iodine has a negative charge already. Why would a negative want to attack a negative? Right. So now we come to the part with substitution. Okay. Does that carbon have an empty orbital? No, Actually, this carbon already has four bonds where those four well has to to the ring as one to the iodine. And it also has one h that we never drew because it was implied. Okay, so now I've got a new bond being made to that carbon. How maney bonds will that carbon have after that arrow is formed. Five. Does carbon like to be what's called Penta Vaillant or five bonds? Absolutely not. that Carbon hates its life right now. Okay, So what are we going to do to fix the situation? Because it sucks. In order to make this bond, I'm gonna have to break a bond in order to break the bond. That means I have to kick out a leaving group. Okay, so in this case, I've got five bonds I can choose to break any one of them. But the one that's easiest to break is the one that already has a DI pole because the one that already has a DI pool is the one that's already pulling electrons away from it. So the bond that I break is the one to the iodine. Okay, afterwards, what I'm going to get is affords direction, arrow, not equilibrium. Why? Because this is not the exchange of a proton. It's literally just a nuclear file. Reacting with an electrified. Okay, so this is like the Lewis acid Lewis base reaction that we did on top. Okay, so now all we have to do is you have to draw our products. Well, what would they look like? I would have this ring still, so let's go ahead and draw that ring okay. I drew it a little bit different. It's still five numbered ring, though. And what we would notice is that what's attached to that ring? Well, it still has that age, so that h is still there. It doesn't have the eye anymore. So it's not all the I yet, but what it does have, is it. Now it's gonna have a single bond. And that single bond is now going to be attached to my nuclear file, which is Oh, and then in Ethel Group. So there we go. We have a completely new product. In fact, if you look at this functional group, this is an ether. Okay. Did I start off with an ether? No. I start off with an alcohol. Hey, lied. And now I got having ether, so you can see already. We haven't even gotten to the mechanisms, the full mechanisms yet. And you can already see how this would be useful. I could make a completely new, functional group out of this. All right, so I've got that thing connected. Is there anything else that I'm missing? The leaving group, something left to make this direction possible? And that was my I negative. Okay. Why is it in I negative? Because I was gonna have one extra lone pair that it didn't have before. Okay, so congrats. You guys just drew your first substitution reaction because you were able to use I know I coached you a lot through it, but I'm just let you guys know we used all the same principles that we use from acid base, and now we applied it to substitution, and it works, okay? And the reason is because all the substitution reaction is is it's a lewis acid Lewis base electrify on nuclear file. But when you don't have an empty P orbital, so that means you have to break makeup on and then break upon, and the one that you break is simply the I. Okay, by the way, how could you tell this with substitution? Because notice that everything traded places. My iodine used to be on the ring. Now it's in solution. Okay. My negative used to be on the Oh, and now it's on the I. Okay, so what I'm trying to say here is that everything switch places the ring used to have an idea. Another ring hasn't Oh, okay. the oh, you should have a negative. And now that I has the negative, so, like, everything's perfectly switching places. Okay? And that's the definition of a substitution. Substitution means you're trading things. All right, so a few more facts and then we'll be done with this video really quick. Um, in a typical acid based reaction, remember that we would use the stability of the conjugate base to determine if it was favored. Okay, What we would say is we would compare P. K s and would say which one stronger, which was weak or all that stuff. Well, it turns out that because the conjugal Bates gets a new name and these were actually call it a leaving group, we're just gonna use the same principle to figure out the reaction rate. We're going to say that the strength or the stability of the leaving group is going to tell us if this is supposed to be a fast reaction or a slow reaction. If it's going to be favorite to quit, happen quickly or not, favorites happen quickly. All right,

Hide transcripts