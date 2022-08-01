So now what I want to show you guys is how does this relate to substitution? Well, remember that we also had the Lewis, um, the Lewis acid in based definition, that didn't have to do with protons. And what that means is that sometimes you're gonna have Electra files and nuclear files that want to react together. But there's no acidic hydrogen is that they can react with. Does that mean that you give up? No. Okay, you still react. And this is an example that I also used when we're talking about acids and bases. We said, like in this compound, which would be the lewis acid, which would be the Louis based Do you remember? Well, remember that Lewis acid. So I'm just gonna right here is actually the definition of a Lewis acid is that it's an electric file. Okay, those two words actually synonymous with each other. Lewis acid means it's a good electron, except, er okay, remember that a Lewis base is synonymous with nuclear file. It means that it's good at giving away electrics. Okay, so in this case, which will be good at giving away electrons the double bond. Okay, I've mentioned this several times during the span of this course. But I keep saying double bonds are really good sources of electric files of electrons not elected valence of electrons because they have these two free electrons in the P in the pie in the pipe on. Okay, so I know that I'm gonna start from there. Okay? On top of that on is born on a good electrical, actually. Yeah, I remember that. Boron and aluminum or two special atoms that I keep pointing out that happened toe have an incomplete octet. Or basically, they don't have eight electrons. They only have six, and they have an empty P orbital. Okay, now, if this is the first time that you're hearing me say that, that's okay, all right? That just means that maybe haven't didn't get to watch the old reviews. Okay, But from now on, this is gonna be very important facts for the rest of or go. You need to remember that aluminum and boron okay, are very good at accepting electrons because they just have this empty P orbital. That's just waiting to have some electrons in it. Okay, so I'm gonna go ahead and draw the rest of my mechanism, my electrons would go straight into the orbital. Okay, so my end products here, Okay, When it's a Lewis acid Lewis base, we actually don't use the equilibrium arrows. We use this to forward arrow, okay? And the reason is because what we're going to get is a new Covalin bond without the exchange of hydrogen. Okay, when you have an exchange of hydrogen to use an equilibrium sign because the hydrogen could go from one place to another, and then it could go back. But with Lewis acid Lewis base, there's no exchange. Okay, So as you can see from my description, I didn't read it. But that's because I wanted to show you guys when a nuclear file on Electra file react with an empty orbital. Okay, that's called a Lewis acid Lewis base. Okay, so this is what we were used to doing in the acid base chapter. When we had an empty orbital, we would just draw this and what I would get now is a square again. Okay, cycle, butane. Now you guys know how to name that, and I would get now be age three. Okay, remember that basically every arrow always has to turn into a Sigma Bond, alright. Or a single bond. So now I have that, and I just have to figure out the formal charges. Are there any formal charges here that I have to worry about? And yes, there are. Because let's look at the double bond for a second. Anytime you break a double bond, what that means is that you are going to be removing electrons for two atoms, not just one. Okay, so this top carbon would have had a hydrogen. This bottom carbon would have also had a hydrogen. Why? Because Remember that Carbon one step four bonds. So obviously according to bond line, they need one hydrogen each. Okay, after the reaction, does that change? Absolutely not. They still have one hydrogen each there and there. Okay. The Onley differences that now one of the carbons is happy. It's octet is filled because, as four bonds, the other one is not happy because it only has three. Okay, so what are the formal charges that I'm gonna have to put here? There's gonna be a positive charge here because that carbon is missing electrons. There's gonna be a negative charge here because born one step three bonds and now has four. Easy. Okay, now, we're gonna leave this right here later on in future chapters, we're going to continue. Okay, I'm just gonna put a question because we don't know what that is yet. Okay, But in the addition chapter, once we get there oops, addition. What we're gonna find is that this is the precursor toe. A very important reaction. Okay, so but we're not there yet, but I just want to show you guys that this is another example of an acid base. But there's the Louis definition. Okay, so once again, you're like, OK, Johnny, I get it. What does this have to do? A substitution. Okay, finally. Let's get to it.

Hide transcripts