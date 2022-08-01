So let's talk about one of the simplest ways that they could react, which would be to react in an acid base with a Bronston Lowry reaction. Okay, so when a nuclear file an electrified react together to exchange a proton, we call that a bronze, said Lowry reaction. Okay, so this is an example that we used earlier from acids and bases you could see here. I have a negative charge, and I have a neutral substance. If I were to figure out which one is the nuclear file, what would you say that ISS? Well, the nuclear file was always the thing that was good at donating electrons. So I would say that that would be this thing right here. Okay, That species is my nuclear file, which means that invariably, the other thing needs to be my electrified, even if it's difficult for me to see what, like how it's Electra Filic. But it must be because the other thing is a better nuclear file. So let's go ahead and say, this is my electrical here, Okay? Now, in this reaction, I would have to figure out OK, now I know my nuclear found my electric follow Where does the arrow start from? Okay, remember that with mechanisms, we always start from the nuclear file. So I would know that I need to draw on Arrow starting from this negative charge. Now, the question is, where does it go, too? Okay. And to figure out which Adam is going to go to because there's no positive charge directly drawn. Okay, If there's a positive charge, then I would just go ahead and attack that, but the electrical doesn't have a positive. So I'm gonna have to use die polls to figure out what's the most positive Adam on this molecule. So I would say Okay, I've got a few different bonds, have got a carbon sulfur bond. I've also got a hydrogen sulfur bond. Which direction would those disciples go? They would both go towards the sulfur. Okay, So what that means is that eventually my sulfur would have a partial negative, and both of these would have partial positives. Okay, Now notice that I have a positive on a hydrogen. Okay? That means that that's the same thing as me saying that I have in acidic hydrogen. Why is that acidic? Because it's gonna be easily donated because the fact that it already has a partial positive charge, So it's looking for something negative that can attack it. Okay, So to finish off this arrow, since I have an acidic hydrogen, that's gonna be my electric fall right away. I'm gonna go ahead and attack the H, okay? And you guys could have predicted that's what's gonna happen because I just told you were doing a Brown said Laurie reaction. So this is kind of a recap of chapter of the acid base chapter. Okay, so I go ahead and I grabbed that H. Now what's the next question that I asked myself? You guys remember? Well, the next question is always Are we done with the mechanism, or do we need to keep drawing? Okay, So do you think that we're done with the mechanism just the way it's drawn? No, we're actually not. And the reason is because remember that that arrow that I just drew represents the sharing of two new electrons. So this is two electrons that are now going to be attached to that H how maney electrons does the H want tohave in total. It only wants to have two electrons. So now it would have four electrons if I donated this new loan pair. Okay, So what that means is that we're going to follow that predictable rule, which is that if I make a bond, I have to break upon in order to preserve the octet of the hydrogen. Okay, So obviously the only thing that I can break is this bond to the sulfur. So I would go ahead and dump the electrons onto the sulfur. And since this is Brown, said Lowry, I would draw equilibrium, arrows and what I would wind up getting is that now I have my Oh, that now has a new single bond. And that new single bond is to an H because it pulled that h off of the acid. Okay, then I also have to draw my conjugal based. Remember that? And my conjugate base would just be the thing that now it doesn't have a hydrogen anymore. So I draw my ring structure, and then I would draw on s. And then I would ask myself. Okay. How many electrons did the s have before it had eight. It had let me just draw them in. It had a lone pair here and a lone pair there, so this s would still have those blue electrons from before. But now it's gonna have one extra lone pair that came from the breaking bond. So I'm gonna go ahead and add that lone pair here, and then I would use the formal charge rules to figure out what kind of charges these should have. So the oxygen should be neutral because oxygen wants to have six electrons, and right now it does have six. But the sulfur should have a negative charge because the sulfur wants to have six as well. It's actually in the same column as oxygen, but it has seven electrons. Okay, so notice that this is a very predictable Bronx, said Larry Reaction, because what I'm doing is I'm reacting a nuclear file on electric file, and what I'm getting is an exchange of ah, hydrogen and the exchange of a lone pair. That's easy. This is what we've already done in acids and base. This is really just a recap. Is that cool? All right,

