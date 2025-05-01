Multiple Choice
Which statement accurately reflects the pathogenesis of N. gonorrhoeae?
13
views
Gonorrhea can cross the placenta and lead to congenital defects in the fetus.
Gonorrhea may be passed to the baby during birth, leading to a gonorrheal infection of the eyes.
Antibiotics cannot be taken during pregnancy, meaning the infection will become established in the uterine tubes before it can be treated.
Pregnancy weakens the immune system, so the gonorrhea infection could be extremely dangerous.