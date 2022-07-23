Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, is caused by the poliovirus, a non-enveloped RNA virus belonging to the Picornaviridae family. The name "picornavirus" derives from "pico," meaning very small, and "RNA," indicating that it is a small RNA virus. Polio historically caused widespread paralysis, with severe cases requiring devices like iron lungs to assist breathing due to respiratory muscle paralysis. Thanks to effective vaccination programs initiated in the 1950s and 1960s, polio has been eradicated in many countries, including the United States since 1979, though it remains endemic in some regions worldwide.

The poliovirus is classified as an enterovirus, meaning it primarily infects the gastrointestinal tract. Infection begins in the throat or small intestine, where the virus targets epithelial cells. There are three main serotypes of poliovirus—types 1, 2, and 3—necessitating vaccination against all three to ensure comprehensive immunity. After initial infection, the virus can spread to lymph nodes and enter the bloodstream, a condition known as viremia. From the bloodstream, poliovirus can invade motor neurons in the brainstem and spinal cord, potentially causing paralysis.

Transmission occurs via the fecal-oral route, often through contaminated water sources. This mode of spread explains historical concerns about swimming pools and other communal water bodies. The clinical presentation of polio varies widely. Approximately 90% of infected individuals remain asymptomatic. About 5% experience minor polio with flu-like symptoms, while roughly 2% develop non-paralytic polio characterized by viral meningitis symptoms such as neck stiffness and muscle spasms. Viral meningitis from polio is typically self-limiting and rarely fatal.

The most severe form, paralytic polio, arises when the virus infects and destroys motor neurons, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. Paralysis can affect limbs or respiratory muscles, sometimes necessitating mechanical ventilation. Recovery varies; some patients regain function, while others suffer permanent disability.

Diagnosis involves isolating the virus from fecal samples or throat secretions, with modern techniques including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to detect viral RNA. Treatment is primarily supportive, as no antiviral therapy effectively cures polio. Supportive care focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications.

Immunity against poliovirus is achieved through vaccination, which remains the cornerstone of polio prevention. Two main vaccines exist: the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), preferred in polio-free regions like the United States, and the oral polio vaccine (OPV), used in areas where polio is still endemic. The IPV contains killed virus particles and is administered via injection, while the OPV contains live attenuated virus and is given orally. Both vaccines stimulate immunity against all three poliovirus serotypes, playing a critical role in global polio eradication efforts.