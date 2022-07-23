Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium leprae, a rod-shaped bacterium identifiable by its acid-fast staining properties. This bacterium is related to Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis, which explains some similarities in their pathology. Unlike many bacteria, M. leprae grows optimally at around 30°C, which is cooler than the core body temperature of 37°C. This preference causes the bacteria to thrive in the cooler peripheral regions of the body, such as the hands and feet. Additionally, M. leprae is slow-growing and cannot be cultured in laboratory media, making diagnosis and study more challenging.

The pathogenesis of leprosy involves the invasion of Schwann cells, which form the myelin sheath around peripheral nerves. The immune system’s response to this infection leads to nerve damage, resulting in the characteristic symptoms of the disease. Leprosy manifests primarily in two forms that exist on a spectrum: the tuberculoid form and the lepromatous form. The tuberculoid form occurs when the host mounts an effective immune response, leading to localized, less severe disease with discolored skin patches and loss of sensation due to nerve damage. This form is more common and less contagious. In contrast, the lepromatous form arises when the immune response is insufficient, allowing widespread bacterial proliferation. This results in severe symptoms, including disfiguring nodules, tissue necrosis, and sometimes collapse of the nose due to mucous membrane involvement. Although leprosy itself is rarely fatal, secondary infections from damaged tissue can lead to serious complications.

Transmission of leprosy typically requires prolonged close contact, such as living with an infected person, as it is not highly contagious. Interestingly, armadillos serve as a natural reservoir for M. leprae, and rare cases of zoonotic transmission have been documented through contact with these animals.

Diagnosis of leprosy involves skin or nerve biopsies stained for acid-fast bacilli, with molecular techniques like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) becoming increasingly common for detecting bacterial DNA. Treatment relies on multidrug therapy (MDT), which includes sulfone drugs, clofazimine, and rifampin. Rifampin is a well-known antibiotic also used in tuberculosis treatment, while sulfone drugs and clofazimine are more specific to leprosy. Due to the slow growth of M. leprae, treatment courses are prolonged to ensure complete bacterial eradication. Despite effective therapy, nerve and tissue damage caused by the disease is generally irreversible, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and intervention.

Currently, there is no vaccine specifically for leprosy. However, the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, offers partial protection against leprosy due to the relatedness of the causative bacteria. Understanding the immune response spectrum and the slow progression of leprosy is crucial for managing the disease and reducing its social stigma through education and effective treatment.