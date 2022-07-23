Rabies is a viral infection caused by the Lissavirus rabies, a single-stranded RNA enveloped virus primarily infecting mammals, especially bats. As a zoonotic disease, rabies transmits from animals to humans, most commonly through bites. Globally, dogs are the primary source of human rabies infections, but in countries like the United States, where pet vaccination is mandatory, rabies transmission from dogs is rare. Instead, bats, along with foxes, raccoons, and skunks, are more frequent carriers.

The pathogenesis of rabies begins when the virus enters muscle tissue at the bite site. It then travels via peripheral nerves to the central nervous system (CNS), bypassing the bloodstream and lymphatic system, which allows it to evade early immune detection. This neural route of infection explains why rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, as the virus causes progressive encephalitis—swelling and inflammation of the brain.

Rabies spreads primarily through the saliva of infected animals, either by bites or scratches. The incubation period can be lengthy, often lasting a month or more, during which the virus moves through the nervous system. Initial symptoms are mild and nonspecific but progress to neurological signs such as alternating agitation and calmness. In animals, this agitation often leads to increased biting and scratching behavior. Excessive saliva production causes the classic "foaming at the mouth" symptom, facilitating viral transmission. Muscle spasms in the mouth and throat triggered by attempts to drink water can cause a characteristic "hydrophobic" reaction, though this is due to involuntary spasms rather than an actual fear of water.

At the cellular level, rabies causes damage to nerve cells in the CNS and spinal cord, producing distinctive cytoplasmic inclusions called Negri bodies. These are sites of viral replication and are visible in brain tissue post-mortem, serving as a diagnostic hallmark of rabies infection.

Diagnosis of rabies involves antibody testing, often performed post-mortem on brain or spinal tissue, and molecular techniques such as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to detect viral RNA in live patients. Two key diagnostic tests include the direct fluorescent antibody test, which requires a fluorescent microscope, and the direct rapid immunohistochemical test, which uses a light microscope and is suitable for low-resource settings and fieldwork.

Treatment focuses on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), as there is no effective therapy once symptoms develop. Immediate and thorough washing of the wound with soap and water for at least 15 minutes is critical to reduce viral load. Administration of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) provides passive immunity, while a series of four rabies vaccine doses over two weeks stimulates active immunity. The rabies vaccine is an inactivated vaccine and is nearly 100% effective if given promptly after exposure, preventing the otherwise fatal progression of the disease.

Pre-exposure vaccination is recommended for high-risk groups such as veterinarians, wildlife researchers, and animal control personnel. This proactive immunization helps ensure rapid immune response if exposure occurs.

Rabies remains a deadly disease with a near 100% fatality rate once clinical symptoms appear, but timely vaccination and proper wound care can prevent infection effectively. It is crucial to seek medical attention immediately after any potential exposure to rabies to ensure appropriate prophylaxis and avoid fatal outcomes.