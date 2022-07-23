The Zika virus is an arbovirus primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which thrive in tropical and subtropical regions. This single-stranded RNA virus belongs to the Flaviviridae family, the same group that includes West Nile virus, dengue, and yellow fever. Zika virus gained global attention after its introduction to South America in 2015, leading to a significant outbreak in 2016, particularly in Brazil.

Transmission of Zika virus occurs mainly through mosquito bites, but it can also spread from mother to fetus via the placenta, through sexual contact, and by blood transfusions. The ability to cross the placental barrier is especially concerning because of the virus’s impact on fetal development.

Most individuals infected with Zika virus are asymptomatic, with only about 20% showing symptoms such as fever, malaise, joint pain, and rash. However, the greatest risk lies with pregnant individuals, as Zika infection during pregnancy can cause microcephaly in the developing fetus. Microcephaly is a condition characterized by a significantly smaller head size due to abnormal brain development, leading to lifelong cognitive and coordination impairments. During the 2016 outbreak in Brazil, over 3,500 cases of microcephaly were linked to Zika virus infection, highlighting the severe public health implications.

Diagnosis of Zika virus infection is confirmed through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing of blood or urine samples, which detects the viral RNA. Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for Zika virus; management focuses on supportive care, including rest, hydration, and symptom relief with over-the-counter medications.

Although multiple vaccines are under development, none have been approved to date. Infection with Zika virus typically confers long-term immunity, but prevention remains critical, especially for pregnant individuals, due to the irreversible effects of congenital infection.