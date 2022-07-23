Listeriosis is a foodborne illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes. A key feature that makes this organism especially important in food microbiology is that it can grow and reproduce at refrigeration temperatures. Because of this cold tolerance, standard cold storage is relatively less effective at limiting listeriosis than it is for many other foodborne infections.

Understanding this property helps explain why food safety control measures differ in effectiveness. Freezing can stop bacterial growth, although it does not necessarily kill the organism, while properly performed pasteurization and canning are effective because they should kill the bacteria. The central idea is that Listeria monocytogenes is unusual among foodborne pathogens in its ability to persist and grow in chilled foods, making refrigeration alone an incomplete safeguard.