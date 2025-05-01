Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the correct order of the meninges and cerebrospinal fluid in most regions surrounding the brain, starting with the skull and ending with the brain or spinal cord?
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Evidence of inflammation of the dura mater.
Evidence of bacteria within the pia mater.
Evidence of microbes in the brain or spinal cord tissue.
Evidence of infection in the cerebrospinal fluid.
Which of the following represents the correct order of the meninges and cerebrospinal fluid in most regions surrounding the brain, starting with the skull and ending with the brain or spinal cord?