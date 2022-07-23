Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
- Invade tissues and obtain nutrients
- Adhere to host tissues
- Enter the host
- Exit the host
- Evade immune defenses
Place the following steps for infection in order from first to last:
List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.
A patient you are assessing reports an increase in vaginal discharge that has a foul odor, but she does not report other symptoms. The patient has been in a monogamous relationship for 3 years. Which of the following would be the most useful for this patient? Select all that apply.
a. Evaluate her urine for increased white blood cells
b. Perform a Gram stain on the vaginal discharge
c. Run a pregnancy test
d. Test for an STI
e. Perform a whiff test
Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________
a. Miracidia
b. Metacercaria
c. Bradyzoite
d. Amastigote
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle