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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly identifies a difference between the male and female urinary tracts?
I) Female bladders are on average larger than male bladders. II) The male urethra is significantly longer than the female urethra. III) The male urethra is a component of the reproductive system, while the female urethra is not.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical differences between male and female urinary tracts, focusing on the bladder size and urethra characteristics.
Step 2: Evaluate statement I: Consider whether female bladders are generally larger than male bladders by reviewing anatomical data on bladder capacity and size.
Step 3: Evaluate statement II: Compare the length of the male urethra to the female urethra, noting that the male urethra passes through the penis and is longer, while the female urethra is shorter and opens just above the vaginal opening.
Step 4: Evaluate statement III: Recognize that the male urethra serves dual functions in both the urinary and reproductive systems (carrying urine and semen), whereas the female urethra serves only the urinary system.
Step 5: Based on the evaluations, identify which statements correctly describe differences between male and female urinary tracts and select the combination that includes only the correct statements.
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